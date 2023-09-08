Alleged suspect arrested for Walmart arson

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Sahuarita Police have made an arrest after a fire broke out at a Walmart.
The SPD investigation led to the arrest of suspect 29-year-old Jeffery Lee Mayfield, Amado, Arizona for arson of an occupied structure, and endangerment.
On Sep. 7 around 7:15 p.m., officers of the SPD and firefighters of the Green Valley Fire District were dispatched to Walmart located at 18680 S. Nogales Hwy. in response to a reported fire inside the store.
The occupied building was filled with smoke. Fire crews, officers, and store employees worked to evacuate the store. GVFD located the fire's starting point in a paper products aisle and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
Two dozen GVFD personnel worked the scene for approximately 2.5 hours assisting with the operation. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.
According to the SPD, the fire may have been purposely set.
Mayfield was booked at the Pima County Jail with a request for $500,000 bail.
Damage and product loss at the Sahuarita Walmart is not known at this time.
