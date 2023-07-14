 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected. Elevated overnight
lows and a bit more humidity will cause major to extreme risk
of heat related impacts from this weekend into the early part
of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Alleged church arsonist back on court for arraignment

Eric Ridenour

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man charged with federal arson for the Douglas church fires returns to court Friday. 

The news of these fires shook the community and News 4 Tucson has been following this case ever since. 
 
Eric Ridenour is set to be arraigned Friday. This is when the court will formally read his charges and ask how he is pleading. 
 
Ridenour was charged with federal arson for the two church fires on June 27th. 
 
The week before that, a federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of maliciously damaging a building.
 
Court documents revealed that this isn't Ridenour's first encounter with the law. The documents portray Ridenour as a man with a violent history who holds negative views towards women and gay men preaching.
 
The judge has ruled Ridenour as a danger to the community, and would remain in jail until the trail is over.
 
Our team will be covering this arraignment, so make sure to stay with us for updates. 