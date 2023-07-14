Alleged church arsonist back in court for arraignment

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man charged with federal arson for the Douglas church fires returns to court Friday.
The news of these fires shook the community and News 4 Tucson has been following this case ever since.
Eric Ridenour is set to be arraigned Friday. This is when the court will formally read his charges and ask how he is pleading.
Ridenour was charged with federal arson for the two church fires on June 27th.
The week before that, a federal grand jury indicted him on two counts of maliciously damaging a building.
Court documents revealed that this isn't Ridenour's first encounter with the law. The documents portray Ridenour as a man with a violent history who holds negative views towards women and gay men preaching.
The judge has ruled Ridenour as a danger to the community, and would remain in jail until the trail is over.
Our team will be covering this arraignment, so make sure to stay with us for updates.