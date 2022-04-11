Alleged assault inside Casa Grande hair salon

CASA GRANDE, ARIZ. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson learned Monday about an alleged assault against an employee that took place at a Casa Grande Supercuts Saturday afternoon.
According to Supercuts management, the incident happened after 1 p.m. Saturday when a woman walked inside the salon.
She was greeted by an employee and minutes later when another employee comes out of the back of the shop, the woman punches that employee.
The act of violence was caught on surveillance camera. A few minutes later, the woman left the salon.
"Our greatest fear is that this person may not be caught," Supercuts Business Manager Destinnee Ruiz said. "We want help identifying her. We're just floored this would happen. This person assaulted our employee, attacked her. And if this person needs help, then she needs to also get help. It's unacceptable behavior."
Supercuts filed a police report. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this woman or any information that can help detectives in this case, please call the Casa Grande Police Department at 520-421-4700.