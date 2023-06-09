All Magee lanes are now open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash near La Cholla Boulevard and Magee Road.
All lanes are now open.
!!!! Lane erstriction due to crash !!!! https://t.co/rXGGtlVHj0 pic.twitter.com/EAJRSftCux— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 9, 2023
PCSD says to expect traffic delays in the area and keep an eye out for stopped traffic.
