All Magee lanes are now open

  • Updated
  • 0
traffic light

Courtesy of Pixabay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash near La Cholla Boulevard and Magee Road.

All lanes are now open.

PCSD says to expect traffic delays in the area and keep an eye out for stopped traffic.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.

