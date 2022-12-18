Alamo Canyon Campground opens for reservations in January

AJO, Ariz. (KVOA) – Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Alamo Canyon Campground will be available year-round, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for reservations.
Alamo Canyon Campground is a small, 4-site primitive campground located at the mouth of Alamo Canyon in the Ajo Mountains. With only 4-sites available, securing a camping spot at Alamo Canyon campground can be challenging, especially during the busy winter months.
Traveling to the park with a confirmed reservation gives visitors peace of mind that their camp site is secured and ready for them regardless of what time of day or night they arrive.
The system also allows for spontaneous travel; visitors can make reservations on the same day they plan to arrive, as long as sites are available. It is important to note, anyone arriving at the campground without a reservation will still need to log into www.recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777 to secure a site. Cellular and Wi-Fi service is limited at the park, so visitors are strongly encouraged to make a reservation before making the long drive.
Scott Stonum, Superintendent of Organ Pipe Cactus, said, “These changes will not only make planning a trip to Organ Pipe Cactus simple and easy for our visitors, they ensure that more of our recreation fee dollars remain in the park to support projects and programs that enhance the visitor experience.”
By moving to an online reservation system, the park will eliminate the use of campground envelopes and collection canisters, reducing cash handling and cumbersome deposits for a park located 150 miles from the nearest treasury bank.