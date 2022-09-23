 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected feeding into the Vamori Wash.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from
earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1020 PM MST, Heavy runoff from earlier thunderstorms along
with elevated flow from previous days still in the Vamori
Wash is expected to cause additional rises, with flooding
possible.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Vamori Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz and Kupk.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Alabama officials halt execution because of medical concerns

  • 0
Alabama Executions

Officials in Alabama have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting due to medical concerns.

The Alabama Corrections Commissioner said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline.

Trouble accessing the inmate's veins was also a concern.

Miller was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage, earning him the death sentence.

The halt to the execution comes after a divided U.S. Supreme court cleared the way for the execution to begin.

The decision lifted an injunction granted after miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting his execution be carried out using nitrogen hypoxia.

That method is legally available to him but it has never been used before in the United States.

