Alabama officials halt execution because of medical concerns

Officials in Alabama have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting due to medical concerns.
The Alabama Corrections Commissioner said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller after they determined they could not get the lethal injection underway before a midnight deadline.
Trouble accessing the inmate's veins was also a concern.
Miller was convicted of killing three people in a 1999 workplace rampage, earning him the death sentence.
The halt to the execution comes after a divided U.S. Supreme court cleared the way for the execution to begin.
The decision lifted an injunction granted after miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting his execution be carried out using nitrogen hypoxia.
That method is legally available to him but it has never been used before in the United States.