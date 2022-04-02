 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AHL: Rockford completes sweep in Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: Tucson once again could not take advantage of an early lead in and are swept in the two-game series by the visiting Rockford IceHogs.

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners just can't find the right formula to make a final push for a playoff spot in the American Hockey League.

For a second straight night Tucson jumped out to a quick 2-1 lead on visiting Rockford and for a second straight night the Roadrunners left on the losing end.

Saturday's 6-3 defeat came in regulation so no points for Tucson (20-31-5-1), a team in desperate need of points as the Roadrunners try and catch Henderson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

Logo Roadrunners black background

This is the 6th season of Tucson Roadrunners professional hockey 

Seven of the division's nine teams will qualify for the 1st round division playoffs. Tucson at the moment sits in 8th place, ten points behind 7th place Henderson.

Both teams have 11 games remaining.

Tucson's four-game homestand continues with a mid-week back-to-back against Iowa. Both Tuesday and Wednesday night's games will begin at 6:30 at Tucson Arena.

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you