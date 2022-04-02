AHL: Rockford completes sweep in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners just can't find the right formula to make a final push for a playoff spot in the American Hockey League.
For a second straight night Tucson jumped out to a quick 2-1 lead on visiting Rockford and for a second straight night the Roadrunners left on the losing end.
Saturday's 6-3 defeat came in regulation so no points for Tucson (20-31-5-1), a team in desperate need of points as the Roadrunners try and catch Henderson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
Seven of the division's nine teams will qualify for the 1st round division playoffs. Tucson at the moment sits in 8th place, ten points behind 7th place Henderson.
Both teams have 11 games remaining.
Tucson's four-game homestand continues with a mid-week back-to-back against Iowa. Both Tuesday and Wednesday night's games will begin at 6:30 at Tucson Arena.
