Agency: 3 killed in Arizona crash were Mexican nationals

PHOENIX (AP) — Three men killed in an April 21 head-on collision reportedly involving human smuggling activity have been identified by Arizona authorities as Mexican nationals.
The state Department of Public Safety said Friday the SUV passengers killed were 22-year-old Alexis Miguel Fuentes De La Cruz, 36-year-old Omar Ortiz-Ramirez and 39-year-old Raúl Carranza-Alonso. A DPS spokesman said the agency did not have hometowns for the victims, and the Mexican consulate in Phoenix did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press. Federal Homeland Security Investigations said after the crash that it involved “attempted human smuggling activity.”