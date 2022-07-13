AG files motion to lift Pima County's injunction that blocks 1901 abortion ban

TUCSON (KVOA) — Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a motion Wednesday to lift a 50-year-old injunction in Pima County, which would fully reinstate Arizona's 1901 abortion ban and allow criminal charges be brought against those who perform abortions.

Just prior to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold Roe v. Wade in 1973, Pima County filed an injunction to prohibit Arizona's territorial-era law that prohibits all abortions from being performed, excluding miscarriage procedures done to save the life of the mother.

After the Supreme Court ruled on June 25 to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years, Brnovich's office concluded that the 1901 abortion ban that was previously blocked by 1973 decision was placed back in effect.

However, as Pima County's injunction was never lifted, the attorney general took action Wednesday to urge a county judge to lift the injunction that he claims put ARS 13-3603 "on hold."

“We believe this is the best and most accurate state of the law,” Brnovich said. “We know this is an important issue to so many Arizonans, and our hope is that the court will provide clarity and uniformity for our state.”

A hearing date for Brnovich's request has not yet been released.

In March, Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB-1164 into law, banning abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in a medical emergency.

While the recently approved law — which is set to go in effect 91 days after the state legislative session is over — left Arizona lawmakers scrambling to make sense of how the state would govern abortions, Brnovich said SB-1164 includes a line that "the act did not 'repeal, by implication or otherwise, section 13-3603.'"

The decision to challenge Pima County's injunction came two days after a federal judge blocked Arizona's 2021 personhood law that "gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes," according to a report from the Associated Press.

“And that is the problem,” U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes wrote. “When the punitive and regulatory weight of the entire Arizona code is involved, Plaintiffs should not have to guess at whether their conduct is on the right or the wrong side of the law.”

Arizona says "personhood" abortion law can't lead to charges PHOENIX (AP) — An attorney with the Arizona attorney general's office told a judge Friday th…

While abortion providers in the state have since stopped all abortion related procedures due to the "complex legal landscape" in the Grand Canyon State, Pro-Choice advocates in Arizona attempted to put to vote whether the state should codify reproductive rights with a constitutional amendment in the state of Arizona on the November ballot.

However, with only a little more than seven weeks to collect 356,467 valid signatures, the abortion-rights supports failed to collect enough signatures by the July 7 deadline.

In preparation for the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson city council voted June 7 to approve a resolution that gives women access to the full spectrum of healthcare, including abortion services.

The resolution also directs Tucson Police Department to revise its general order reflecting that no physical arrests can be made under the 1901 anti-abortion law.