After 2-year hiatus, Old Tucson is roaring back to life

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nearly two years after it closed due to the pandemic, Old Tucson is coming roaring back to life.
The venue's fan-favorite haunted attraction "Nightfall" will re-open to the public Thursday, Oct. 6 with tickets going on sale Sept. 1.
The park said it's making some changes to limit large crowds and lines with specific entry times for guests.
"A limited amount of folks can come at each timed entry," said Old Tucson Chief Operating Officer John Harper, "and so what that means is get your tickets for the time you want to come, because those time slots will sell out quickly."
The park will be open Thursday-Sunday with entries starting at 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 30.
Ticket prices vary day to day.
For Oct. 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 16, 20, 21 and 23, people 12-years-old and up are $35, children ages 5 to 11 are $30 and children under 4 are free.
For Oct. 8, 15, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30, people 12-years-old and up are $45, children ages 5 to 11 are $40 and children under 4 are free.
To be more family-friendly, the park said it's getting rid of roaming scares, so if you want to get spooked, there will be designated areas for haunts.
Organizers said something new in 2022 is that each character has a personal story. Guests are encouraged to ask them questions as they walk throughout the park.
"Nightfall" isn't the only thing coming back to Old Tucson. The park plans to have an event for the holidays and wants to bring filming back as well.
"One of the important aspects as we look at Old Tucson and continuing to just develop what's here onsite," Harper said, "is the capability to both have these wonderful events like "Nightfall", like Christmas, like the old Tucson experience, but also do filming at the same time."
"The only way to bring the film industry back is to rebuild some of these sets and to rebuild some of the infrastructure and buildings that used to be here," Harper said.
When it comes to filming at Old Tucson, 92-year-old Ivan "Redcloud" or "Red" Wolverton knows it best.
"It was such a thrill," he said, "always used to be."
Wolverton is a former Old Tucson employee and a true cowboy. "I was 30 years old before I knew I could make a living without a horse under me," he said.
He began making with stagecoaches in 1946 and said he and his wife Margie quickly got involved in every movie that came through the studios that needed horses or stagecoaches.
"For too many years it was the number two tourist attraction in the state of Arizona," Wolverton said, "just behind the Grand Canyon."
Harper said the park plans to bring back its roots and preserve the history of Old Tucson.
"We're gonna go out and meet with different directors and with producers and see what the needs are of the community and the environment to bring filming back to Old Tucson," Harper said.
"It's something that was so much a part of the west," Wolverton said, "we like to do anything we can to keep it remembered."
For more information on tickets and shows, visit nightfallaz.com