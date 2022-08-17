After 2-year hiatus, Old Tucson is roaring back to life

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. Radar estimated between 1
and 2 inches of rain has fallen that will rapidly drain into the
Altar Wash. Flash Flooding of the normally dry washes that drain
into the Altar wash, as well as roadway dips and other low-lying
areas is likely to begin shortly. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1.00 to 1.50 inches are possible with storms moving into the
area from the east.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Three Points, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, San Pedro, Sasabe, Pan
Tak and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Contreras Wash, Arroyo del Compartidero, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Little Thomas Wash, San Juan Wash,
Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Sells Wash, Peitas Wash, Bolas
Blancas Wash, Legunita Wash, Fresnal Wash, San Vicente Wash,
Fresno Wash, Vamori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Arroyo del Sasabe,
Baboquivari Wash, Saucito Wash, Brown Wash, Placeritos Wash,
Topawa Wash, La Osa Wash, Santa Margarita Wash, Solano Wash, Las
Guijas Wash, Sabino Wash, Chutum Vaya Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash,
Mendoza Wash, Viopuli Wash, Bailey Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Lopez
Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Banner Wash,
Alambre Wash, Soto Wash, Mulberry Wash and Arivaca Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

After 2-year hiatus, Old Tucson is roaring back to life

  • Updated
  • 0
Nightfall at Old Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Nearly two years after it closed due to the pandemic, Old Tucson is coming roaring back to life.

The venue's fan-favorite haunted attraction "Nightfall" will re-open to the public Thursday, Oct. 6 with tickets going on sale Sept. 1.

The park said it's making some changes to limit large crowds and lines with specific entry times for guests.

"A limited amount of folks can come at each timed entry," said Old Tucson Chief Operating Officer John Harper, "and so what that means is get your tickets for the time you want to come, because those time slots will sell out quickly." 

The park will be open Thursday-Sunday with entries starting at 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Ticket prices vary day to day.

For Oct. 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 16, 20, 21 and 23, people 12-years-old and up are $35, children ages 5 to 11 are $30 and children under 4 are free.

For Oct. 8, 15, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30, people 12-years-old and up are $45, children ages 5 to 11 are $40 and children under 4 are free.

To be more family-friendly, the park said it's getting rid of roaming scares, so if you want to get spooked, there will be designated areas for haunts.

Organizers said something new in 2022 is that each character has a personal story. Guests are encouraged to ask them questions as they walk throughout the park.

"Nightfall" isn't the only thing coming back to Old Tucson. The park plans to have an event for the holidays and wants to bring filming back as well.

"One of the important aspects as we look at Old Tucson and continuing to just develop what's here onsite," Harper said, "is the capability to both have these wonderful events like "Nightfall", like Christmas, like the old Tucson experience, but also do filming at the same time."

"The only way to bring the film industry back is to rebuild some of these sets and to rebuild some of the infrastructure and buildings that used to be here," Harper said.

When it comes to filming at Old Tucson, 92-year-old Ivan "Redcloud" or "Red" Wolverton knows it best.

"It was such a thrill," he said, "always used to be."

Wolverton is a former Old Tucson employee and a true cowboy. "I was 30 years old before I knew I could make a living without a horse under me," he said.

He began making with stagecoaches in 1946 and said he and his wife Margie quickly got involved in every movie that came through the studios that needed horses or stagecoaches.

"For too many years it was the number two tourist attraction in the state of Arizona," Wolverton said, "just behind the Grand Canyon."

Harper said the park plans to bring back its roots and preserve the history of Old Tucson.

"We're gonna go out and meet with different directors and with producers and see what the needs are of the community and the environment to bring filming back to Old Tucson," Harper said.

"It's something that was so much a part of the west," Wolverton said, "we like to do anything we can to keep it remembered."

For more information on tickets and shows, visit nightfallaz.com

