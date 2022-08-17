After 2-year hiatus, Old Tucson is roaring back to life

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 930 PM MST. * At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along and near Highway 286. Radar estimated between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen that will rapidly drain into the Altar Wash. Flash Flooding of the normally dry washes that drain into the Altar wash, as well as roadway dips and other low-lying areas is likely to begin shortly. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.00 to 1.50 inches are possible with storms moving into the area from the east. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Three Points, Kitt Peak, Tucson Estates, San Pedro, Sasabe, Pan Tak and Ryan AirField. This includes the following streams and drainages... Contreras Wash, Arroyo del Compartidero, Aguirre Wash, Pan Tak Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Little Thomas Wash, San Juan Wash, Puertocito Wash, Brawley Wash, Sells Wash, Peitas Wash, Bolas Blancas Wash, Legunita Wash, Fresnal Wash, San Vicente Wash, Fresno Wash, Vamori Wash, Arroyo Seco, Arroyo del Sasabe, Baboquivari Wash, Saucito Wash, Brown Wash, Placeritos Wash, Topawa Wash, La Osa Wash, Santa Margarita Wash, Solano Wash, Las Guijas Wash, Sabino Wash, Chutum Vaya Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash, Mendoza Wash, Viopuli Wash, Bailey Wash, Moras Wash, Las, Lopez Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Ali Molina Wash, Banner Wash, Alambre Wash, Soto Wash, Mulberry Wash and Arivaca Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE