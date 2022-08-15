Afghanistan marks one year since Taliban takeover of Kabul

Monday marks one year since the Taliban took over Kabul.
On August 15, 2021, the Taliban moved through Afghanistan's capital following the country's government collapse.
Ashraf Ghani, the embattled Afghan president, joined fellow citizens and foreigners who fled the country.
Hundreds of Kabul residents rushed to the new Kabul bank to withdraw their life savings before fleeing.
Americans were evacuated by helicopter from the U.S. embassy.
At least 800 Americans have been evacuated from the country since the takeover.