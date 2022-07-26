Afghan family reunited in Tucson after being nearly 2 years apart

TUCSON (KVOA) — An Afghan family is finally reunited here in Tucson after nearly two years apart.

Ahmad Wakili settled in Tucson after the United States pulled out of Afghanistan last summer.

His wife and daughter fled the country to Turkey before the pull out.

While in Afghanistan, Ahmad served as a judge ruling on cases involving the Taliban and ISIS; the Taliban tried to kill him several times.

Since coming to Tucson, Ahmad worked tirelessly to get his wife Nilofar and daughter Kawsar to the States.

After months of diplomatic delays and red tape, that reunion finally took place Sunday afternoon.

Ahmad's wife and daughter are safe and the three of them now together again.

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik led the effort to reunite the family.