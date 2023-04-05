 Skip to main content
Advertise your business at News 4 Tucson's Southern Arizona Job Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Job Fair
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Are you searching for a new job opportunity?

KVOA is once again hosting Southern Arizona's largest job fair.

If you own a local business and are looking for employees, you will want to be there.

It will be held on May 4th at the DoubleTree- Reid Park from 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Over 50 local businesses will be represented during the job fair.

Please email us at jobfair@kvoa.com for more information on how your business can be included.

