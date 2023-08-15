Advertise your business at News 4 Tucson's Southern Arizona Job Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Are you searching for new employees or a new job opportunity?
KVOA is once again hosting Southern Arizona's largest job fair.
You can register to have your business advertised at the job fair.
It will be held on September 13 at the DoubleTree- Reid Park from 10 a.m-4 p.m.
This is a great opportunity to fill open positions with amazing candidates.
Last year over 50 local businesses were represented.
Please email us at jobfair@kvoa.com for more information on how your business can be included.
Spots are limited!
