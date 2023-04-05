ADP sees a growth in Arizona's annual salary for certain people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona has seen an 8% spike in pay growth over the last year for job stayers.

In March, according to ADP National Employment Report's Pay Insights for March 2023, Arizona currently has an annual salary of $51,500 for workers who have stayed in their role in the past year.

Nationally, the pay growth decreased from 7.2 to 6.9 percent in February. Pay growth for job changers experienced a slight decrease from 14.4 to 14.2 percent.

According to ADP's pay insights, the median year-over-year change in annual pay for job changers increased from 5.8 to 14.2 percent since October 2020.

During the same time period, the job stayer percentage increased from 2.8 to 6.9 percent.

According to the report in March, women aged 16-24 oversaw a 16.6 percent increase in pay growth while men experienced a 14.9 percent increase. Women aged 25-34 oversaw a 10.4 percent uptick in pay growth as men saw a 10.2 percent increase.

ADP's Pay Insights is a new tool that rounds up the salaries of a cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a one-year period.