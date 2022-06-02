ADOT takes step toward installing charging stations across highways

TUCSON (KVOA) — More charging stations for electric vehicles may soon be installed across Arizona, according to a release shared by Arizona Department of Transportation Thursday.
With hopes to receive the maximum federal funding for the project, the plan will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration this August with hopes to be cleared by the proper federal requirements.
ADOT's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Plan will first install electric vehicle fast chargers along Arizona’s alternative fuel corridors with the hopes of pushing more people to purchase electric vehicles. ADOT said the plan aims to lessen the anxiety some drivers may get by not finding nearby charging stations.
Because the state is set to receive $76.5 million in federal dollars over the next five years, the plan aims to install electric vehicle charging stations along many highways, including non-interstate highways.
ADOT plans to collect public input on the project through surveys, and online and in-person meetings.
For more information, visit azdot.gov.