ADOT starts a major project in Pinetop today.

  • Updated
  • 0

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pavement repairs begin on State Route 260, Pinetop-Lakeside starting today.

Intermittent lane restrictions are planned along SR 260 in Pinetop-Lakeside over the next several weeks.

The highway will be one lane in each direction at various locations between mileposts 347 and 358.

Restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and lifted each day after work hours.

ADOT encourages drivers to slow down and be safe in work zones.

