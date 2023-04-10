ADOT starts a major project in Pinetop today.

This analysis of all 50 states shows that states generally spend proportionately to the vehicle miles traveled; however, there are exceptions. New York and Pennsylvania both spend proportionately more than the vehicle miles traveled, and California spends proportionately less.
Regardless of how much money they spend on road conditions, data suggests that states are using available funds to maintain — not fix or improve — crumbling roads. Additionally, the analysis found that many of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. had fairly good road quality. They are trying to keep roads in working order, just as states with higher taxes are.
Three-quarters of spending to maintain and fix roads and highways comes from state and local governments. According to the Urban Institute, the average state spends nearly 8% of its budget on roads. The rate of investment has not changed much over time. In 1977, 8% of state and local budgets combined went toward roads and highways, compared with 6% in 2017. It's no wonder state highways are the deadliest type of road in the U.S., accounting for 33% of all traffic fatalities.
Through the Highway Trust Fund (HTF), the federal government provides grants to states to maintain and improve the Interstate Highway System. Funded by transportation-related taxes such as gasoline and diesel taxes, the HTF spends more than it raises in revenue. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the fund ran a $16 billion deficit in 2020. The CBO's projections predict that the fund, which has relied on transfers from general tax funds since 2008, will be depleted by 2023.
Why are roads in good repair important?
Quality roads and highways are essential to the broader U.S. economy. Most consumer goods travel along the nation's highways, and investing in improving roads has historically boosted economic growth. Better roads mean lower costs to deliver goods due to lower maintenance and gas costs. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in late 2021 is expected to spur economic growth as funds are deployed on infrastructure projects including the repair of crumbling roads.
For the consumer, poor road conditions translate directly into higher car repair and maintenance costs. They may even have a harder time finding cheap car insurance due to increased claims. Drivers in states with rough road conditions that don't want to be left paying for damage due to potholes should purchase full coverage car insurance. Full coverage includes comprehensive and collision insurance which is the provision that insures damages to your car, unlike liability-only insurance which will only cover damages you owe to others in accidents where you are at fault. Adding comprehensive and collision insurance can cost drivers hundreds more every year, but there are affordable full coverage options and the coverage you get is worth it.