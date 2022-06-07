ADOT: Semitrucks now restricted to right lane of I-10 between Casa Grande, Phoenix

TUCSON (KVOA) — Semitrucks and other heavy vehicles will be restricted to travel only in the right lane of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande until a widening project is completed in the area, according to a press release shared by Arizona Department of Transportation Tuesday.
ADOT said state officials decided to implement this new traffic restriction on a 20-mile segment of I-10 in order to ensure motorist safety on the final two-lane stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson.
Officials say as the final stretch of the highway has not yet been widened to three lanes in either direction, the restrictions aim to reduce crashes in the area.
To help inform drivers of the new safety measure, personnel with ADOT and the Department of Public Safety will soon install signage in the restricted area.
NEW: New signs restrict heavy vehicle truck traffic to the right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande. MORE: https://t.co/WKmqcw3RYH pic.twitter.com/zNnd4oZbQB— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2022
Authorities say the new safety measure will be in place until the I-10 widening project begins.
This project is expected to begin in 2023 and could be completed as early as 2026.
For more information about this project, visit i10wildhorsepasscorridor.com.
