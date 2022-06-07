 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
104 and 114 possible. Hottest readings will be in portions of
the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley, Altar Valley, and Upper Gila River
Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday
and Sunday look to be the hottest days.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps,
heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ADOT: Semitrucks now restricted to right lane of I-10 between Casa Grande, Phoenix

  • Updated
  • 0
ADOT: Semitrucks now restricted to right lane of I-10 between Casa Grande, Phoenix
Arizona Department of Transportation

TUCSON (KVOA) — Semitrucks and other heavy vehicles will be restricted to travel only in the right lane of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande until a widening project is completed in the area, according to a press release shared by Arizona Department of Transportation Tuesday.

ADOT said state officials decided to implement this new traffic restriction on a 20-mile segment of I-10 in order to ensure motorist safety on the final two-lane stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Officials say as the final stretch of the highway has not yet been widened to three lanes in either direction, the restrictions aim to reduce crashes in the area.

To help inform drivers of the new safety measure, personnel with ADOT and the Department of Public Safety will soon install signage in the restricted area.

Authorities say the new safety measure will be in place until the I-10 widening project begins.

This project is expected to begin in 2023 and could be completed as early as 2026.

For more information about this project, visit i10wildhorsepasscorridor.com.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you