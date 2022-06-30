ADOT rebrands hearing impaired plate to better reflect community

TUCSON (KVOA) — The hearing impaired license plate for Arizona been re-branded and will now be available for motorcycles.
Previously, plates read "Hearing Impaired." They will now read "Deaf / Hard of Gearing." This change aims to reflect the different members of the hearing impaired community. as well as impaired-hearing motorcyclists.
Those currently have a "Hearing Impaired" plate may request the new design for $5, $25 annually for personalized plates.
The Hearing Impaired plate is rebranded to Deaf/Hard of Hearing and is now available as a motorcycle plate, too.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 30, 2022
Despite the rebrand, Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the old design will remain valid for drivers.
To order a plate, visit azmvdnow.gov.