ADOT rebrands hearing impaired plate to better reflect community

ADOT

TUCSON (KVOA) — The hearing impaired license plate for Arizona been re-branded and will now be available for motorcycles.

Previously, plates read "Hearing Impaired." They will now read "Deaf / Hard of Gearing." This change aims to reflect the different members of the hearing impaired community. as well as impaired-hearing motorcyclists.

Those currently have a "Hearing Impaired" plate may request the new design for $5, $25 annually for personalized plates.

Despite the rebrand, Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the old design will remain valid for drivers.

To order a plate, visit azmvdnow.gov.

