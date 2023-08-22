ADOT awarded nearly $1,000,000 grant to improve work zone safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has been awarded a $970,000 grant.
The grant aims to improve work zone safety through real-time data sharing during construction areas that can improve agency monitoring processes, enhance safety for workers, and improve traveler information tools.
This initiative is part of the Accelerated Innovation Deployment Demonstration program that encourages the use of innovative transportation tools and technologies.
This program aligns with President Joseph Biden's Investing in America Agenda.
“The grants, along with additional funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will bring more innovations to America’s road, highway, and bridge projects,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.