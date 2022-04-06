ADOT asks drivers to be wary of fire causes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be more cautious when driving near areas with heavy or dry vegetation after a massive backup over the weekend due to a brush fire.
ADOT says thousands of drivers were stuck on southbound Interstate 17 in an 11-mile backup while returning to Phoenix from the high country on Sunday, April 4 because of the blaze.
The department says the incident is a reminder that even relatively small brush fires can ignite before the state even hits triple-digit temperatures.
Back in 2019, a vehicle spark fire from a chain dangling from a trailer ignited a 5,000 acre fire along 24 miles of State Route 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook.
That blaze triggered evacuations and closed the highway for four days.
While some things are obvious, like not tossing out cigarette butts from the window of a vehicle, something like underinflated tires can also cause sparks that ignite vegetation.
ADOT also recommends:
Don’t park your vehicle on dry grass or drive where vegetation could touch the underside of your vehicle
Don’t throw a lighted cigarette out your vehicle’s window
Check your tire pressure before traveling. Exposed wheel rims can cause sparks
When pulling a trailer, make sure loose chains aren’t dragging on the pavement because they could cause sparks and ignite roadside fires
Observe “Red Flag” warnings, which are issued when weather conditions are conductive to the easy start and spread of fires.
For more information on preventing brush fires while driving, you can click here.
You can learn more about wildfire prevention in general, by clicking here.