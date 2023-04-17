 Skip to main content
ADOT appreciating highway cleaners for National Volunteer Week

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - It's National Volunteer Week!

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is giving a special "Thank You" to Arizona's 6,000 Adopt a Highway volunteers. 

Together they picked up 12,500 bags of trash along Arizona highways, just last year alone. 

The equivalant dollar amount for all of that trash would be $628,785.

As monsoon approaches, ADOT is especially reminding people to to properly dispose of their trash. Trash is a major issue when it comes to clogging drainage systems and polluting stormwater. Items like fast food wrappers and  plastic bags all contribute to flooding Arizona highways. 

ADOT has an Adopt a Highway Sponsor Program, where businesses can adopt a roadway for a fee.

If you would like to be a part of the trash solution click here. ADOT could always use more help. 

