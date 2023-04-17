ADOT appreciating highway cleaners for National Volunteer Week

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's National Volunteer Week!
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is giving a special "Thank You" to Arizona's 6,000 Adopt a Highway volunteers.
Together they picked up 12,500 bags of trash along Arizona highways, just last year alone.
The equivalant dollar amount for all of that trash would be $628,785.
As monsoon approaches, ADOT is especially reminding people to to properly dispose of their trash. Trash is a major issue when it comes to clogging drainage systems and polluting stormwater. Items like fast food wrappers and plastic bags all contribute to flooding Arizona highways.
ADOT has an Adopt a Highway Sponsor Program, where businesses can adopt a roadway for a fee.
If you would like to be a part of the trash solution click here. ADOT could always use more help.