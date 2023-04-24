ADOT announces $50.5 million investment in road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is reallocating $50.5 million to replace deteriorating pavement surfaces within 23 locations, most of them in northern Arizona.
Funding for the pavement repair work comes from savings on other projects.
Depending on the project, work is expected to begin from mid-May into June.
The State Transportation Board approved ADOT’s plan to address severe roadway deterioration in various areas where the pavement was already stressed.
ADOT plans to recommend $40 million for similar projects in the agency’s 2024-2029 Five-Year Construction Program.
"I'm proud to announce an over $50 million investment in fixing our roads," said Governor Katie Hobbs.
"For too long, Arizona has failed to invest the money we need to protect our highways and ensure a brighter future for all Arizonans. Snow and rain this winter exposed the lack of upkeep and I'm grateful to the State Transportation Board for identifying these projects and approving these critical investments."
The snow and rain during the record-setting winter created ideal conditions for potholes and other road surface damage in these highway stretches. ADOT says they plan on starting the project as soon as possible.
These projects are in addition to pavement repairs that continue in many areas. To address the recent issues, ADOT crews first applied temporary patches and now, with warmer weather, are beginning the more permanent repairs.
These repairs often involve patching material or milled and recycled pavement and a heavy-compaction roller to fill in potholes or areas of pavement.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE