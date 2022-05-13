ADHS reminds families that WIC program can help them through infant formula crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) - With parents across the U.S. struggling to find baby formula on store shelves, Arizona Department of Health Services reminded the public Friday that the Arizona Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is here to help.

Back on Feb. 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is investigating a series of reports that children were contracting serious infections after consuming certain powdered baby formula.

A report released by the Associated Press stated that "the FDA said infections stemming from the bacteria Cronobacter Sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport have been linked to powdered infant formula produced in Abbott nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility." Officials said four infants died from the rare infections caused by Cronobacter sakazakii.

This prompted Abbott Nutrition facility to shutdown and restart its plant after it recalled three brands of powdered infant formula, heavily impacting the baby formula supply.

With 43 percent of stores showing out-of-stock rates for baby formula, ADHS reminded residents that its WIC program is here to help families navigate through this supply crisis.

"WIC families normally receive products made by Abbott Nutrition, maker of Similac brand infant formulas; at this time our staff and local WIC clinics are helping connect clients to alternatives until supplies return to normal. To provide families with more flexibility, we have since the beginning of the infant formula shortage made available additional can sizes of Similac and certain other brands for WIC families, and this will continue," the department said in a statement. "About half of WIC families receiving formula use Similac Advance Infant Formula, and supplies of that product are now fairly stable. About a third receive Similac Sensitive, for which store supplies have markedly increased in the past week. There also are increasing supplies of Similac Soy Isomil, used by a smaller number of WIC families."

The department advised residents who are unable to locate formula to call their local WIC clinic, which can be found by clicking here, calling the AZ WIC Shopper Helpline at 866-927-8390 or email azwicshoppershelpline@azdhs.gov.

The department also had the following tips for Arizona families who are affected by this shortage: