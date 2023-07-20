Adams and Robles wildfires burning near Benson

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two wildfires are burning Thursday morning in Cochise County. The Adams Peak fire and the Robles fire continue to burn just 15 miles east of Benson.
The fires are burning on both sides of I-10 between Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road.
The fire started around 4:00p.m Wednesday and Wednesday night, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said anyone in the area should prepare to evacuate. Our team is waiting to hear any update on the status of the evacuations.
The latest update from the Arizona State Forestry says the Robles Fire has burned 100 acres and the Adams Peak Fire has burned five acres. However, seeing it Thursday morning, it looks like the fire has spread quickly so we are trying to get an updated number.
We know fire crews have been battling flames through the night and additional resources are coming in Thursday.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to our 4 Warn Meteorologist, there was lightening in this area so that could be the cause.
We will continue to follow both of these fires so make sure to stay with us for updates.