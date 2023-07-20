 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Adams and Robles wildfires burning near Benson

Adams and Robles fires
Megan Spector

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two wildfires are burning Thursday morning in Cochise County. The Adams Peak fire and the Robles fire continue to burn just 15 miles east of Benson.

The fires are burning on both sides of I-10 between Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road.

The fire started around 4:00p.m Wednesday and Wednesday night, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said anyone in the area should prepare to evacuate. Our team is waiting to hear any update on the status of the evacuations.

The latest update from the Arizona State Forestry says the Robles Fire has burned 100 acres and the Adams Peak Fire has burned five acres. However, seeing it Thursday morning, it looks like the fire has spread quickly so we are trying to get an updated number.

We know fire crews have been battling flames through the night and additional resources are coming in Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but according to our 4 Warn Meteorologist, there was lightening in this area so that could be the cause.

We will continue to follow both of these fires so make sure to stay with us for updates.

