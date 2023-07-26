 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Actor Kevin Spacey cleared of all charges of sexual assault

  • Updated
Actor Kevin Spacey cleared of all charges of sexual assault

Actor Kevin Spacey outside London's Southwark Crown Court on July 25.

 Peter Cziborra/Reuters

London (CNN) — A London jury has found Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey not guilty of seven sexual assault and two other sexual offenses against four men.

The Hollywood star, 64, had faced historical sex offense charges that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013, during which time Spacey served as artistic director at the Old Vic theater in the British capital. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Spacey had tears in his eyes and thanked the jury after the panel found him not guilty. Today is also his 64th birthday.

Justice Mark Wall had sent the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court out to consider its verdicts on Monday at 12.45 p.m. local time.

After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation across three days, the jury returned on Wednesday and delivered its verdict that Spacey was not guilty on all counts.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty.” He has returned to acting in recent years after leaving “House of Cards.” The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before being fired in 2017 over allegations of misconduct on and off the set.

Last year, a New York jury found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.