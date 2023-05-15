Active Work Week!

After an active Mother's Day, expect daily rounds of thunderstorms this week with highs in the low to mid 90s for the warmest spots!
Moisture continues to flow into Arizona and will continue all week long! We'll have another round of storms this afternoon and into the early evening. The most active spots today include most of Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz Counties with a few storms east of Tucson as well. Impacts include strong, gusty wind from thunderstorms, blowing dust, small hail, and lightning. A couple of severe storms can't be completely ruled out! Be sure to listen out for thunder if you have any outdoor plans. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
Scattered storms will continue to develop each afternoon throughout the work week giving much of Southeastern Arizona time to pick up some rainfall. For most, totals will be light with trace amounts to 0.10" in Tucson and up around 0.25"to 0.30" to the east. Some isolated spots could pick up even more! For example, some isolated spots in Cochise County picked up 0.40" to 0.50" yesterday!
Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s to start out the work week and then we’ll see a downward trend the second half of the week! Moisture will gradually decrease as we head into this upcoming weekend, therefore temperatures will begin to rise again.
- Today: A few PM storms (30%). High: 94°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 64°
- Tomorrow: PM storms (60%). High: 95°