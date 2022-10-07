Active today and tomorrow!

Storm coverage will increase today and tomorrow with scattered to widespread thunderstorms! The biggest threats will be heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind so continue to stay storm alert, especially during the afternoon and evening.
It was another active afternoon with parts of Southeastern Arizona getting over an inch of rain! Most spots that got some action picked up anywhere from 0.10" to 0.75". Widespread storms are on tap to the south and east of Tucson with more scattered activity here.
Moisture will linger into the weekend thanks to a low pressure system hanging around the area. Expect good storm coverage tomorrow as well before decreasing on Sunday. This system will push out of the area on Monday so most of us will be dry early next work week.
Temperatures will only warm into the mid to low 80s for the warmest spots this afternoon with around the same through the weekend. Overnight lows remain cool in the 50s and 60s! Temperatures will begin to climb next week with highs back to around normal in the upper 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday.
- Today: Scattered PM thunderstorms (40%). High: 84°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM thunderstorms (40%). High: 84°