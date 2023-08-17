Active thru the weekend!

Stay storm alert! It will be active, once again, for parts of SE AZ today and tonight. This weekend will be soggy as well thanks to Hurricane Hilary!
Scattered storms are on tap this afternoon and the best coverage will be from Tucson to the south and west. Strong to severe storms will be possible as well and the biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail. Storm alert is moderate today!
Highs will sit around 106° to 108° for the hottest spots again this afternoon but temperatures will drop significantly by the weekend thanks to tropical moisture.
Hurricane Hilary will track up the coast of Baja California and, as of now, will track right into Southern California over the weekend. As of now, the heaviest rainfall will be in Southern California where 2" to 3" of rain will be possible! Western Arizona could also pick up 1.5" to 2.0" of rain. Rain totals steadily decrease farther east but flash flooding will be the biggest threat for Southeastern Arizona Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for more details...
- Today: Hot, scattered PM storms (40%). High: 106°
- Tonight: Few showers and storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: PM storms likely (60% --> 70%). High: 101°