Active through the weekend....

Most of us are waking up dry this morning with a few clouds, which will decrease with tons of sunshine by mid-morning. Scattered to widespread storms will impact Southeastern Arizona again this afternoon and evening. Beware of flooding and flash flooding and stay storm alert! More of the same through the weekend...
It was active for some yesterday including parts of Metro Tucson, the Eastside and higher elevations. Parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise County picked up some new rainfall as well.
Top rainfall totals yesterday:
Portal (Cochise): 1.80"
Hunter Canyon (Cochise): 1.11"
Oro Valley Public Works (Pima): 0.75"
Vail (Pima): 0.62"
There were several severe thunderstorms warnings and flash flood warnings yesterday with more of the same on the way! Strong to severe storms could produce damaging wind and heavy rain will lead to flooding and flash flooding. Storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon, especially west of Tucson. Expect scattered to widespread storms by the mid to late afternoon and evening.
We'll continue to stay in an active Monsoon pattern through the weekend with scattered to widespread storms every single afternoon and evening so continue to stay storm alert!
- Today: PM showers and storms (50%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (50%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: PM showers and storms (50%). High: 97°