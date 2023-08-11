Active start with more on the way!

Waking up active for parts of Southeastern Arizona! Biggest impacts will be frequent lightning and wet roads for the morning commute...
Showers and thunderstorms are rolling northward from Tucson to the east this morning but we should dry out by mid to late morning. If the clouds stick around through late morning, thunderstorm development will be a bit delayed but it is looking like an active afternoon and evening so stay storm alert!
Thunderstorms will begin to fire up from Central Pima County to the east after 2 PM with scattered to widespread storms on tap. The biggest impact will be localized heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in isolated spots. Damaging wind gusts will also be possible where strong to severe storms develop. Storm alert is high today and your afternoon commute and Friday night plans could be impacted! Download our mobile weather app and grab the umbrella before you head out the door!
Southeastern Arizona is sandwiched between an area of low pressure off the California Coast and an area of high pressure to the east. These two systems continue to work together to bring moisture into the area. As a result, expect daily rounds of storms through early next week. Temperatures will also "cool" off slightly today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s! This doesn't last as high pressure settles over Arizona by early next week. Depending on the strength, temperatures could get excessively hot once again! More details to come...
- Today: PM storms are likely (60%). High: 96°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before midnight (50% --> 20%). Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms possible (30%). High: 97°