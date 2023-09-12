Active morning and afternoon!

It will be an active day and strong to severe storms will be possible! Stay storm alert...
Parts of Southeastern Arizona are already active! Thunderstorms are moving eastward quickly this morning through Eastern Pima County and Pinal County. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and wet roads for the commute. Give yourself extra time!
It will be active this afternoon too, especially from Tucson to the south and east with isolated strong to severe storms possible. The biggest impacts later today will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and hail. Thunderstorms could carry on into the overnight hours once again so plan on giving yourself a little bit of extra time for Wednesday morning as well.
We could see another round of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon before most of us dry out. Drier air will work its way into SE AZ by Thursday, which will shut down the Monsoon for most with the exception of areas along the AZ/NM Border this weekend.
With the drier air in place, overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s starting Thursday morning and it will feel fall-like in several spots! Highs will only warm into the mid to upper 90s but we could briefly push it to the triple digit mark on Saturday. Thankfully, it won't be nearly as hot as this past weekend.
- Today: Scattered storms (50%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 71°
- Tomorrow: Few storms (30%). High: 96°