Active Monday!

Waking up to a few showers this morning and it's shaping up to be an active afternoon and evening so stay storm alert...
Showers are rolling northwestward through Cochise county this morning and the biggest impact will be wet roads for your commute! Most of Southern Arizona will stay dry until storms develop later this morning and into the early afternoon. It will be active with an extreme thunderstorm risk from Tucson to the south and east. The biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in isolated spots, damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail. Storm alert is high today and your afternoon commute could be impacted!
High pressure is east of Arizona today but will slowly make its way westward over the next few days. This will cut off our moisture supply but it won't shut down the Monsoon completely. The moisture currently in place will just be recycled through the rest of the work week with isolated to scattered storms on tap each afternoon. With high pressure inching closer, temperatures will also climb with Thursday looking like the hottest day. Highs will sit around 106° to 107° for the hottest spots but temperatures could drop significantly by the weekend.
High pressure will head back eastward late in the work week and this could allow moisture to start flowing back into Southeastern Arizona. We're also keeping a close eye on the tropics as a potential cyclone could push deeper moisture our way. If this setup holds up, temperatures will only warm into the mid 90s this weekend and thunderstorm coverage will be widespread. If this system heads westward into the Central Pacific, temperatures will sit slightly above normal in the low 100s this weekend with lower storm coverage. Stay tuned for more details...
- Today: PM storms are likely (60%-->70%). High: 102°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms before 11 PM (70% --> 20%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 103°