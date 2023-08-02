 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Active for some...

  • Updated
  • 0

Best chance for storms this afternoon will be to the south and east of Tucson. Most of us dry out the rest of the week with excessive heat on tap for the weekend....

We'll see a slight uptick in coverage to the south and east of Tucson this afternoon. The best chance will be in Southern Cochise County where storms will fire up early this afternoon. The main threats will be localized heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning. Stay storm alert!

Temperatures will warm up a little bit more than yesterday with highs around 104/105 degrees for the hottest spots. High pressure is moving into an unfavorable position the next few days, cutting off our moisture supply and heating us up by the weekend. Temperatures will push between 104 and 113 degrees Friday through Sunday so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County.

  • Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 104°
  • Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

Tags

Recommended for you