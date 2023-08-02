Active for some...

Best chance for storms this afternoon will be to the south and east of Tucson. Most of us dry out the rest of the week with excessive heat on tap for the weekend....
We'll see a slight uptick in coverage to the south and east of Tucson this afternoon. The best chance will be in Southern Cochise County where storms will fire up early this afternoon. The main threats will be localized heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning. Stay storm alert!
Temperatures will warm up a little bit more than yesterday with highs around 104/105 degrees for the hottest spots. High pressure is moving into an unfavorable position the next few days, cutting off our moisture supply and heating us up by the weekend. Temperatures will push between 104 and 113 degrees Friday through Sunday so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County.
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 104°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 105°