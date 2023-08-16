Active for parts of SE AZ

Active for parts of Southeastern Arizona but most will stay dry! Meanwhile, this weekend looks soggy and your outdoor plans could be impacted...
Parts of SE AZ are waking up to light to moderate showers mainly from Tucson to the south and north. A couple rumbles of thunder will be possible but the biggest impact will be wet roads. Scattered storms are on tap this afternoon and the best coverage will be from Tucson to the south and west. The biggest impacts will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail. Storm alert is moderate today!
High pressure is heading west and will be almost directly overhead by tomorrow. This will cut off our moisture supply but it won't shut down the Monsoon completely. The moisture currently in place continues to be recycled with isolated to scattered storms on tap each afternoon. With high pressure inching closer, temperatures will also climb with Thursday looking like the hottest day. Highs will sit around 106° to 108° for the hottest spots but temperatures will drop significantly by the weekend!
High pressure will head back eastward late in the work week and this will allow moisture to start flowing back into Southeastern Arizona. We're also keeping a close eye on the tropics as a potential tropical storm could push more moisture our way! If this setup holds up, temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 90s this weekend and storm coverage will be widespread!
As of now, the heaviest rainfall is setting up in Southern California where 2" to 3" of rain will be possible! Western Arizona could also pick up 1.5" to 2.0" of rain. Rain totals steadily decrease farther east but flash flooding will be the biggest threat for Southeastern Arizona this weekend. Stay tuned for more details...
- Today: Hot, scattered PM storms (40%). High: 104°
- Tonight: Few showers and storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 79°
- Tomorrow: Hot, scattered PM storms (30% - 60%). High: 106°