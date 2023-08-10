Active each afternoon...

The favored spot for today's storms continues to be to the south and east of Tucson but better coverage is on tap tomorrow...
It will be another active afternoon and evening across parts of Southeastern Arizona. The best chance for storms will be to the south and east this afternoon and evening with Cochise County being the favored spot once again. The biggest impacts will be flash flooding, damaging wind and frequent lightning. Stay storm alert! A few showers and storms could develop after midnight tonight impacting Eastern Pima County and Santa Cruz County but it looks like most of us will dry out for the Friday morning commute.
As we head into the weekend, Southeastern Arizona will be sandwiched between an area of low pressure off the California Coast and an area of high pressure to the east. These two systems will work together to bring additional moisture into the area. As a result, expect daily rounds of storms with coverage varying day to day. Temperatures will also "cool" off slightly by the end of the work week and into the beginning of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s! This doesn't last as high pressure settles over Arizona by early next week. Temperatures could get excessively hot once again! More details to come...
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 98°