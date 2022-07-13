Active each afternoon!

Storms will continue to fire up each afternoon the rest of the week but coverage continues to vary day to day. The best chance for storms this afternoon will be to the south and west of Tucson. Stay storm alert!
High pressure continues to push our highs several degrees above normal so expect highs around 105°/106° this afternoon with more of the same the rest of the work week. Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and protect your pet's paws!
The best chance for storms this afternoon will be to the south and west of Tucson including Santa Cruz County and Central Pima County. Tucson will see a few storms in the area but coverage will be slightly better to the south and west. Storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon over the high terrain and outflows from these storms could help new storm development in the lower elevations. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, damaging wind, blowing dust and lightning!
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap every single day this week and into the weekend with deeper moisture moving in by early next week! That should enhance our storm coverage across Southeastern Arizona and help drop temperatures too. As of now, the hottest spots could drop into the upper 90s by Tuesday!
- Today: Hot, a few PM storms (30%). High: 106°
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (20%). Low: 81°
- Tomorrow: Hot, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 106°