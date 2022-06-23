Active Day Ahead!

All the ingredients are coming together for an active day across most of Southeastern Arizona! Storms will begin to fire up around 11 AM - 12 PM and will become scattered to widespread during the mid to late afternoon. Impacts include heavy rain, gusty wind, small hail, blowing dust and lightning! Stay storm alert!
The past couple of days some of those Monsoon ingredients have been missing like enough moisture, uplift and sunshine but today, those are all finally coming together. The best chance for storms will be from Central Pima County to the east this afternoon and evening!
Flooding and wind gusts around 40-50 mph will be the biggest impacts today and over the next several days. Other impacts include small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Thanks to the active Monsoon, temperatures will continue to sit right around if not below average over the next 7 days with overnight lows mainly in the 60s and 70s!
- Today: Scattered afternoon/evening storms (40%). High: 103°
- Tonight: Active before 11 PM then partly cloudy and warm (50%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Scattered afternoon/evening storms (40%). High: 102°