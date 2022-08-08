Active all week!

It was very active early this morning for parts of Southeastern Arizona and that will delay thunderstorm development until the mid to late afternoon again today. It will remain active every single day this week so stay storm alert!
The clouds will clear out from east to west this morning and we'll tons of sunshine by mid to late morning. This will help fuel storms this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will fire up over the high terrain mainly to the east of Tucson during the early afternoon becoming more scattered to the south and east during the mid-afternoon. Like the last couple of days, it will remain active well past sunset and Tucson could get a bite out of some storms around 9/10 PM tonight. Timing could change around slightly but stay storm alert throughout the day no matter where you live!
We'll stay in an active Monsoon pattern through this work week with scattered to widespread storms every single afternoon and evening. The biggest threat on a day-to-day basis will be flooding, flash flooding and damaging wind from severe storms so be aware!
- Today: Scattered PM storms (50%). High: 96°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (50%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (60%). High: 97°