Active Afternoon!

Scattered thunderstorms are on tap this afternoon and some could be strong to severe! Stay storm alert...
Some thunderstorms are moving NE across parts of Pinal and Maricopa County this morning but most of us will remain dry with a few clouds to the south and east. The clouds will clear out by mid to late morning setting us up for another active day!
The best chance for storms will be from Tucson to the south and east this afternoon and evening. Storms will begin to fire up during the early afternoon and will move northeast. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Damaging wind, flash flooding and small hail will be possible where strong to severe storms develop.
More of the same is on tap tomorrow but storm coverage decreases as we head into next week. Temperatures will slowly start to climb again with highs around 105° early next week for the hottest spots.
- Today: Few PM storms (30%). High: 103°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (50%). Low: 79°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 102°