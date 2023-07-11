It will be another active afternoon especially to the south and east of Tucson! Biggest threats will be brief downpours and strong wind gusts. Stay storm alert!
We're off to a muggy start this morning with dew points in the 50s and 60s across Southeastern Arizona! We'll have another round of Monsoon storms this afternoon and areas to the south and east of Tucson will be the favored spots. Thunderstorms will fire up over the high terrain during the early afternoon before heading northwest. Isolated strong to severe storms in Cochise County will be possible and impacts include heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, blowing dust and lightning.
It will be another hot afternoon with highs back in the triple digits! Today will be the 26th day in a row of highs at or above 100°! The longest streak on record is 39 days set back in 1987, 2005 and 2013. We'll be flirting with this record as we head into late next work week so stay tuned.
Drier air will work its way into Southeastern Arizona as we head into the weekend so our storm chance will decrease and temperatures will heat up once again. As of now, the hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday with temperatures pushing close to 110°. Thankfully, thunderstorms will ramp up again by early next week and temperatures will back down.
- Today: Scattered PM storms (50%). High: 105°
- Tonight: Few storms this evening then partly cloudy (30%). Low: 80°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 106°