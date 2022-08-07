Active afternoon and evening...

It's going to be an active day across Southeastern Arizona with widespread coverage on tap! Isolated strong to severe storms are anticipated and the biggest threats continue to be flooding, flash flooding, blowing dust and damaging wind. Stay storm alert!
A few showers are still rolling through Pinal and Western Pima County but most of us will dry out early this morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine by mid to late morning and that's going to fuel thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight! Storms will develop over the high terrain during the early afternoon and will head westward through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe and the biggest threats will be flash flooding, damaging wind and blowing dust. A Blowing Dust Advisory will be in effect from 5 PM until 11 PM tonight for most of Pima and Pinal County. Remember to pull aside and stay alive if you encounter blowing dust!
We'll stay in an active Monsoon pattern through this upcoming work week with scattered to widespread storms every single afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could survive into the early morning hours as well. The biggest threat on a day-to-day basis will be flooding and flash flooding so be aware!
- Today: Storms likely especially after 5 PM (60%). High: 100°
- Tonight: Storms likely before 11 PM (70%). Low: 74°
- Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 96°