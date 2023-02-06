Acosta's move to Pima Basketball is a score

Tucson – Pima Women's Basketball's Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) dominated the glass in assisting the Aztecs to a recent seven-game winning streak that has PCC tied for the No. 1 seed in Division II Region I.
Acosta, a freshman forward, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 22-28.
She had a run of five straight games with double digit rebounds and it continued as she averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds in Pima’s recent wins over Phoenix and Yavapai.
Acosta has played in all 22 games so far this season; making six starts. She is averaging 9 points and 8 rebounds.
She began her Aztecs career on the school's track team as a high jumper, winning the ACCAC championship in 2021.
No. 12 Pima (18-5, 11-4) is currently tied with Mesa for 3rd place in the ACCAC and for the No. 1 seed in Division II Region I. The two teams will play for the second time this season on Saturday (February 11) in Tucson.
The Thunderbirds won the first meeting 73-57 in Mesa on January 7.
