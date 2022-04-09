 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 PM
MST MONDAY FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND
A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire
weather zones 151, 152 and 154.

* TIMING...Sunday and Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
Strongest winds Monday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Accomplished broadcasters and journalists inducted into UA Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Accomplished broadcasters and journalists inducted into UA Hall of Fame

Outstanding journalists with Arizona ties were inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Arizona School of Journalism.

The 2022 inductees were honored with a brunch followed by a ceremony at the Center for Creative Photography.

Thirteen journalists, and a family were honored for their achievements and service to the profession.

Among them are two former KVOA journalists. Patty Weiss Gelenberg, the first female evening anchor for the station. And Dan Hicks, a veteran NBC golf and olympics broadcaster who started his career at KVOA.

“Well I was born and raised here, so this just brings me back full circle,” said Hicks. “Tucson is where I was born. It's where I got my start in the business at KVOA TV and the journalism department at the University of Arizona was absolutely critical to me being able to have a nice foundation and a solid base to do what I wanted to do and that’s to be a sports broadcaster.”

“One of the things I'm most proud of is seeing our alumni go off and having incredible careers. To be able to bring them back and induct them into the Hall of Fame is really special,” said Michael McKisson, interim director of the school.

To see the full list of this year’s class and to read more about their achievements click here.

