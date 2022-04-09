Accomplished broadcasters and journalists inducted into UA Hall of Fame

Outstanding journalists with Arizona ties were inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Arizona School of Journalism.
The 2022 inductees were honored with a brunch followed by a ceremony at the Center for Creative Photography.
Thirteen journalists, and a family were honored for their achievements and service to the profession.
Among them are two former KVOA journalists. Patty Weiss Gelenberg, the first female evening anchor for the station. And Dan Hicks, a veteran NBC golf and olympics broadcaster who started his career at KVOA.
“Well I was born and raised here, so this just brings me back full circle,” said Hicks. “Tucson is where I was born. It's where I got my start in the business at KVOA TV and the journalism department at the University of Arizona was absolutely critical to me being able to have a nice foundation and a solid base to do what I wanted to do and that’s to be a sports broadcaster.”
“One of the things I'm most proud of is seeing our alumni go off and having incredible careers. To be able to bring them back and induct them into the Hall of Fame is really special,” said Michael McKisson, interim director of the school.
To see the full list of this year’s class and to read more about their achievements click here.