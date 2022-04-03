ACCAC: Pima Baseball scores 27 runs to sweep Scottsdale

TUCSON -- The Pima Aztecs put on an offensive display on Saturday in an ACCAC doubleheader sweep (9-6 and 18-2) of the visiting Artichokes.
The Aztecs scored 27 runs on 31 hits for the day. Sophomore Emilio Corona finished the day 3-for-7 with five RBIs. Freshman leadoff hitter Gage Mestas was 5-for59 with four RBIs. Sophomore Preston Clifford (Sabino HS) hit in the No. 3 spot and went 6-for-8 with four RBI. Sophomore Jose Enriquez closed out his day going 4-for-7 with three RBIs.
On the bump, Sophomore Wilson Bannister earned his fourth save of the season in the opener, pitching the final one and one-third innings with two strikeouts.
Freshman Aiden May (3-1) started the nightcap against Scottsdale (17-18, 8-16). He threw five innings, giving up one hit with three strikeouts and two walk.
The Aztecs (28-12, 15-9 in ACCAC) are 15-2 in their last 17 games and will play at Phoenix College on Tuesday in an ACCAC doubleheader. First pitch is at noon.
Copyright 2022 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.