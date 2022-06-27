Abortion law in Arizona uncertain days after Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade

TUCSON (KVOA) — There are major implications of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly 50 years of settled law on Friday.
Individual states are set to decide how they will govern access to abortions. Arizona is sure to have restrictions but just how far they will go remains a question.
"It's chaos, frankly," longtime University of Arizona Law Professor Barbara Atwood said.
There is uncertainty in Arizona surrounding abortion law because a pre-Roe abortion ban is still on the books dating back to 1901. There is also SB-1164, the 15-week abortion ban bill that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law this session. That law is set to take effect at the end of September.
"Gov. Ducey has taken the position publicly at least at the time of signing the legislation, that it would supersede the old law," Atwood said. "Attorney General {Mark} Brnovich also in a recent statement alluded to the fact that the 15-week law may be the law that supersedes this old ban. We're in a kind of limbo here in Arizona."
In Tucson, the city council passed a resolution earlier this month protecting women seeking an abortion and their doctors from arrest and prosecution. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is staunchly pro-choice.
She said she and colleagues passed the resolution in an anticipation that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.
"It is the legal opinion of our city attorney that we the city of Tucson is in our legal right," Romero said. "We're going to have to really rely on legal experts."
"It definitely is a symbolic measure but it also can give prosecutors the ammunition to exercise their discretion and not prosecute abortion related crimes," Atwood said. "It's unclear whether a city and county's blanket refusal to enforce a state law is actually permissible under Arizona's system of government."
Romero argues a centerpiece of protecting a woman's right to choose will be electing leaders who will support and protect abortion rights.
"The biggest question mark is what is next for the freedom of people in this country to choose what they do with their bodies and that is an electoral strategy as well as a legal strategy moving forward," Romero said. "Voting is a very, very powerful step."