Abbott recalls certain baby formula products

Abbott says it is recalling certain baby formula products over faulty bottle caps.
The recall includes certain lots of 2 fluid ounce / 59 milliliter bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products for infants and children.
The company says a small percentage of the bottles have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage.
If spoiled product is consumed, it can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.
The products included in the recall were manufactured at the company's Columbus, Ohio manufacturing facility.
For a complete list of products that are being recalled visit www.Similacrecall.com