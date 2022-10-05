Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, new AL single season home run king

ARILINGTON, Texas -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run of the year Tuesday night in Texas.
The dinger makes him baseball's greatest single-season long-ball hitter outside of MLB's notorious steroid era.
Judge's record-setting hit came in the first inning of the late game in a doubleheader at globe life field in Arlington.
The blast came off judge's bat at 100.2 miles per hour and was measured at 391 feet.
The Yankees poured out of their dugout as soon as judge touched home plate to celebrate his milestone.
Which broke a tie with Roger Maris, who hit 61 shots in 1961, for the most hit in a single American League season.