A woman's life changed thanks to oral surgeons in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - A mother is granted a new smile.

Audrey Gooch, 33, has suffered from a deteriorating smile to the point of needing all her teeth pulled, because of an infection following her four pregnancies.

Aubrey’s entire life changed when she woke up with a brand-new $50,000 smile thanks to Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons’ sixth annual Second Chance program.

Oral surgeons performed the Straumann Pro Arch full-arch restoration procedure that replaced her missing teeth with a full-arch of dental implants that look and function like natural teeth.

After a few weeks of healing, Aubrey can eat solid foods for the first time in years and says her self-confidence has drastically improved.